Savannah women using what she has to help the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some people can’t help but to help others.

A decade ago, we told you about a Savannah woman who was volunteering for the homeless despite being homeless herself.

Alma Mikell is doing even more in the community now, even while still facing some of the same personal challenges herself.

Alma Mikell feeds the hungry and fuels their hope.

“It’s the heart of God. Whatever I have, I share it. Sometimes, I give my last.

Several times each week, Mikell shows up at Savannah’s Baker Street Park with food for whoever needs it, preparing hot home-cooked meals for many of the homeless on Savannah’s west side.

“Sometimes there’s 10. Sometimes there’s 40. It varies. You have people coming from all over.

She provides those meals with her own limited means and through her new ministry, “Use What You’ve Got.’’

“Use what you’ve got is simply use whatever you can afford, whatever you can place your hands on, whatever God gives you - use it to help yourself and help others.

Not having a lot hasn’t stopped Mikell from helping.

10 years ago, she was recognized as a WTOC Hometown Hero when she was volunteering at the Homeless Authority while homeless herself. Now, she is giving again from a similar situation.

“I am homeless again. I did find a home that I was renting to own and then I lost it. But now I’m living with family. But I was in the midst of the extended-stay hotels with all the other people.

Yet, she still delivers food - and encouragement - for people to get out of a situation she hasn’t fully escaped.

“Many people would say how can you give your all to others and I would say it’s not about me, it’s about helping others. And that’s the way God is. He’s a giver.

“That’s where her heart is. Her heart is with God. She has the heart of a shepherd. So, this is why she’s out there and she’s helping.

“The ultimate goal is to end homelessness and there’s multiple resources to do it but it hasn’t been done.

For now, Mikell will continue to be one of those resources.

She funds her ministry and the meals she delivers with occasional donations and by selling inspirational acronym t-shirts. But she makes it work with her compassion.

“What I cook, they eat. When it’s cold and I can put them up in a motel temporarily, I do that. When they’re sick, I do the same thing. I just use what I have.

