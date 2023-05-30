Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Second new exit ramp at I-16, I-95 interchange set to open this week

(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second new turbine bridge ramp at the Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 interchange will open this week, according to the Department of Transportation.

GDOT said the ramp carrying I-95 southbound traffic to I-16 eastbound will open overnight Friday, June 2.

GDOT said with the new configuration, drivers will use a common exit located before the I-16/I-95 interchange (Exit 99). The ramp later splits at a decision point to continue onto I-16 westbound (right) or eastbound (left).

GDOT tweeted a video demonstrating the change:

“We’re excited about the opening of this second turbine bridge ramp, another milestone in the delivery of this overall project,” said Ron Nelson, Georgia DOT project manager for the 16@95 Interchange Improvements. “With the first turbine bridge ramp and the I-95 northbound bridge, we’ve made significant progress toward completing the interchange thus far in 2023. We look forward to the completion of the remaining bridges being built as part of these enhancements, as well as the widening of I-16, to continue this momentum for Chatham County and interstate motorists.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after disturbance at the Regional Youth Detention Center
14 people facing drug-related charges
14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst
multiple injured after deck collapse
“It was nightmare scene”: Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating crash on Delesseps Ave.

Latest News

Fire at trash company blocks Hwy 301 for hours in Bulloch Co.
Gas prices in South Carolina saw a slight increase of 2.1 cents over the past week.
SC gas prices see slight increase, could continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day
FILE PHOTO
Houlihan Bridge, GA 25 reopened
Portion of Sams Point Rd. in Beaufort Co. closed due to welfare check