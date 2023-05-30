Second new exit ramp at I-16, I-95 interchange set to open this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second new turbine bridge ramp at the Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 interchange will open this week, according to the Department of Transportation.

GDOT said the ramp carrying I-95 southbound traffic to I-16 eastbound will open overnight Friday, June 2.

GDOT said with the new configuration, drivers will use a common exit located before the I-16/I-95 interchange (Exit 99). The ramp later splits at a decision point to continue onto I-16 westbound (right) or eastbound (left).

GDOT tweeted a video demonstrating the change:

The SECOND 💥new turbine bridge ramp that will carry I-95 SB traffic to I-16 EB will be opening this coming weekend! Motorists traveling along I-95 SB to I-16 EB and WB will now use a common exit located before the I-16/I-95 Interchange (Exit 99). https://t.co/QdH15NKI5n pic.twitter.com/NGc3E0PDST — GDOT Southeast (@GDOTSoutheast) May 30, 2023

“We’re excited about the opening of this second turbine bridge ramp, another milestone in the delivery of this overall project,” said Ron Nelson, Georgia DOT project manager for the 16@95 Interchange Improvements. “With the first turbine bridge ramp and the I-95 northbound bridge, we’ve made significant progress toward completing the interchange thus far in 2023. We look forward to the completion of the remaining bridges being built as part of these enhancements, as well as the widening of I-16, to continue this momentum for Chatham County and interstate motorists.”

