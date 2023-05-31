Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon.

40-year-old John Matthew Salter is 5′10″ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, acquaintances are concerned for his well-being.

Salter may be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with black rims, and with South Carolina license plate UCX119.

Anyone with information is asked to call to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

