Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

John Matthew Salter
John Matthew Salter(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon.

40-year-old John Matthew Salter is 5′10″ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, acquaintances are concerned for his well-being.

Salter may be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with black rims, and with South Carolina license plate UCX119.

Anyone with information is asked to call to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

