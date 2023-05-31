City of Jesup holds conference to address homelessness

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - On average, there are 9 people experiencing homelessness for every 10,000 Georgians, that’s nearly 9,500 people on any given night, according to the National Alliance to end Homelessness.

The City of Jesup served as host to a regional forum addressing this issue along with mental health awareness today.

More than 100 elected officials and community leaders gathered in Jesup Wednesday to discuss how to address homelessness. It’s something Jesup Mayor Ralph Hickox says not only impacts his city, but the entire region.

The forum gave a space for leaders from every level of government to talk – from local, to state and federal. Mayor Hickox says it’s important to talk about policies that have and haven’t worked when it comes to addressing homelessness and mental health in the community. For example, Hickox says leaders in Wayne County have been successful in using a recently-launched app and website to connect people to resources – called WayneHelp.com. There was also an information fair, where people could learn about resources already available in the area. Hickox says the day’s turnout is a testament to how important the issue is in southeast Georgia.

“It tells you a little bit about where we’re at as a society right now. The fact that people got up, probably at 4:00 this morning and drive from Quitman, Georgia, to attend a meeting on homelessness and mental illness in Jesup, Georgia, it tell you that people are looking for answers. And I think we owe them to work on that and get those answers,” Jesup Mayor Ralph Hickox said.

Hickox says the discussion doesn’t end here. He plans to meet regularly with the group that was here today.

