Construction on new Toombs County Courthouse continues

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - In Toombs County, they’re just a few months from opening a brand new courthouse. It will offer more space and more security.

Construction on the new building continues as county leaders hope they can have all their departments moved in here during the Fall.

Scaffolding and boarded windows still mark the building as a work in progress. The $35 million government building will house county agencies that currently take up the present courthouse.

It was built in 1964 and expanded several times. County leaders say they’ll move from 20,000 square feet to 55,000 and they need the extra space and modern design to ease crowding.

“We’ve been on top of each other for several several years. We’ve been working out of closets in some cases. The clerk of court’s office has been working out of the vault,” said John Jones, the county manager.

The building will feature four courtrooms instead of the current one and a half. It also features an enclosed corridor from the jail next door to eliminate loading inmates in a patrol car for a ride around the corner.

Once they get everyone out of the old building into the new one, they’ll start demolitioning the old one to make room for a park and parking lot. We’ll keep you updated.

