Dylan’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Wednesday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. We’ll look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s this afternoon. It’ll be a nice day for any outdoor plan you have. Even though we’ll have more cloud cover today, our UV index will be high.

So, be sure to wear some sunscreen and stay hydrated. If you are trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 3-foot waves with a 10 to 15 knots wind out of the northeast. Plus, rip current risk will be lower for anyone heading out to the beach.

However, we will look for a few pop-up shower/weak thunderstorm chances as our sea breeze sets up. These rain chances could start as early as 11 AM in our inland south. Then, we’ll likely see a few more closer to Savannah during the mid-afternoon.

Then, these push west to more of our inland areas through the late afternoon before they diminish around sunset. We’ll look for more of a summer-like pattern setting back up throughout the rest of this week.

During this time, I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. I still expect our next cold front to fizzle out as it pushes into the area. However, it’ll still bring breezy winds and higher rain chances. Be sure to stay updated.

