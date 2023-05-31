Sky Cams
The experience cooking class for kids

By Aria Janel
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Learning how to cook was once of the skills I wish I had learned a little earlier in life.

And learning how to serve others, is a skill I’m learning to master every day.

Especially when it means allowing someone else t eat before I get the chance to dive in.

This summer our kids are getting the chance to not only learn how to cook but also learn how to serve in a high class environment.

Joining Morning Break to tell us all about this experience is Chef Alexander Mack and the executive director of the coffee foundation Daphne Coffee Roberts.

