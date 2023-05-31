Gov. Henry McMaster directs deployment of National Guard troops to southern border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMast directed the South Carolina National Guard troops to deployed to the Texas-Mexico border for the safety of the state’s residents.

McMaster said on social media, “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country.”

At the request of @GregAbbott_TX, I have directed the deployment of @SCNationalGuard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border. pic.twitter.com/v7QWEpUhkK — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 31, 2023

According to McMaster, the troops are being sent to the southern border to hold the line per the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

