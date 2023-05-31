Sky Cams
Gov. Henry McMaster directs deployment of National Guard troops to southern border

Gov. Henry McMaster directs troops to the southern border.
Gov. Henry McMaster directs troops to the southern border.(Jeff Diamond)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMast directed the South Carolina National Guard troops to deployed to the Texas-Mexico border for the safety of the state’s residents.

McMaster said on social media, “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country.”

According to McMaster, the troops are being sent to the southern border to hold the line per the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

