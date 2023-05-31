Sky Cams
Hyundai Glovis hosts hiring event in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai put on a hiring event that is part of it’s expansion into the southeast Georgia region at St. Mary’s community center Wednesday.

Subsidiary Hyundai Glovis, which handles logistics operations for the carmaker, was hiring for management positions in logistics and transporation.

Hyundai Glovis said the job fair was part of an effort to attract and hire local candidates as Hyundai expands its operations in our area ahead of the opening of the electric vehicle plant in Bryan County.

The Workforce Developer at Saint Mary’s Community Center says partnerships with companies like Hyundai are crucial to get workers into jobs where they can succeed.

