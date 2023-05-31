Sky Cams
Long County’s first stand-alone liquor store is now open

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about seven months since election day, when Long County voters approved liquor sales within the county.

Justin Webb now owns the first stand-alone liquor store in town, Ludowici Liquor.

It’s something he says people in the the county were waiting for.

“We felt like we hit the nail on the head with this one. It’s been a very smooth process,” said Webb.

Now, residents won’t have to drive into another county to buy spirits they were already drinking. Long County Commission Chairman Robert Parker says it helps those dollars stay local.

“We’re seven miles from neighboring counties that are all wet, so to speak, so people were still buying it, but they’ll just shop closer to home now,” said Long County Commission Chairman Robert Parker.

Parker says it also helps the county stay up to date with its neighbors.

“When the state of Georgia lifted their alcohol restrictions after prohibition, each county had to enact their own or do nothing and not allow them, and that’s what Long County did. They just never allowed it.”

Now, in 2023…. Webb’s store opened just in time for its first Memorial Day Weekend and he says business has been steady since.

“It’s always hard to expect truly what a business is going to do, but I had a feeling that it was going to do really well, and it’s met my expectations.”

Expectations that Webb says the store will continue to meet in the season ahead.

And while Ludowici Liquor is the first liquor store in Long County, Chairman Parker says he expects the growth to continue.

