Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to make an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a plea Wednesday afternoon during an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.

Murdaugh entered a plea of not guilty on the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, a total of five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 14 counts of money laundering.

But defense attorney Jim Griffin told the court they expect to have a change of plea hearing sometime in the near future.

Murdaugh’s attorneys said their client is working with federal authorities, but would not comment further when asked about plans for a change of plea hearing. Prosecutors also declined to comment.

Murdaugh, who is currently serving prison time for the June 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, in June of 2021, appeared at the hearing dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs chained to his waist. He was flanked by U.S. Marshals.

A federal grand jury indicted him on those charges last week.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh, who was a personal injury attorney at a law firm in Hampton engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who represent Murdaugh, released a joint statement Wednesday morning shortly after news of the new indictment was released:

Alex has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities. We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial.

Though Murdaugh has been in prison for the past three months, he appeared to be in good spirits and was responsive to the judge during the hearing.

No family members attended the hearing and Murdaugh was quickly whisked away in an unmarked van after the hearing ended.

He will remain in state custody while facing the federal charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Mathis
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island
A hotel by the Savannah Airport will be forced to close its doors later this year, after the...
Buildings at Quail Lodge beginning to be torn down
14 people facing drug-related charges
14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst
1 person injured after disturbance at the Regional Youth Detention Center
Davon and Tavon Woods walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for foster kids.
Twins walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for kids in the foster care system

Latest News

City of Jesup holds conference to address homelessness
City of Jesup holds conference to address homelessness
Gov. Henry McMaster directs troops to the southern border.
Gov. Henry McMaster directs deployment of National Guard troops to southern border
Dr. Denise Watts
New SCCPSS superintendent finalist named at news conference
Open house for Richmond Hill community house to be held Saturday
Open house for Richmond Hill community house to be held Saturday