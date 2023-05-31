Sky Cams
New images of future Richmond Hill High School

(Bryan County School District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District has shared new information and pictures of the new Richmond Hill High School.

The school is expected to open in 2025.

In the promotional images, you can see a two-story building filled with classroom spaces, labs, auditoriums, and special rooms – like a culinary arts kitchen and film studio.

For more information, please click here.

