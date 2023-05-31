New SCCPSS superintendent finalist to be named at news conference Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County School Board will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the finalist for the school system’s next superintendent.

The school board has been conducting interviews over the past month to replace Dr. Ann Levett. She announced earlier this past school year she would retire.

The news conference will be on the steps of the Board of Education Central Office at 12 p.m.

Once the finalist is announced, in about two weeks, the school board will take a vote during a public meeting.

