Open house for Richmond Hill community house to be held Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most significant Henry Ford era buildings in Richmond Hill will be open for viewing this weekend before some major renovations begin.

The city is holding an Open House at the Community House on Saturday.

Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter and Amy Mitchell, President of the Historical Society joined Morning Break to talk history and also the future of this building.

