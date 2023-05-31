Royal Live Oaks Academy teacher honored for 50 years of teaching

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An entire school gathering to celebrate one teacher’s dedication!

Students and teachers at Royal Live Oaks Academy came together Tuesday afternoon to honor Mrs. Patricia Wilson for 50 years of teaching.

Mrs. Wilson teaches first grade, and her students put a lot of work into congratulating her.

She says even though she could retire, this school and all the people in it are too special to leave behind.

“I never come to work doubting if I’m making a difference, and it’s your coworkers that make you feel that way. I’m very honored to work at this school; this is a different kind of school. The children come first at all times, there’s no exception, so I think that’s why I love this school,” said Mrs. Wilson.

