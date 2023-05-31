Sky Cams
Savannah boxer debuts short film “8th Round”

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah boxing legend getting his own movie!

Zeke Wilson held a news conference Monday for the debut of his film “8th Round” produced with the help of SCAD.

Wilson’s boxing career began here in Savannah.

In his 25-year-career, he won the golden boxing gloves, made Joe Frazier’s boxing team, joined the Marine Corps’ team, and more.

After retiring to promote fighters, he took the Massachusetts sport’s commission to federal court for discrimination when they made him pay double what white promoters paid for their fights.

“Because I’m a fighter, you know what I mean, the movie talks about boxing but the movie also talks about the fight I won in federal court. You know what I mean, I was born a fighter. I was raised by a single parent and I watched how this women struggled to do the right thing and if she could, I felt that I could. Believe me, it was not easy. It was very, very hard but I was a fighter. That’s what pushed me to do the film.”

Now that the short film is out, Wilson is set to begin working on a documentary film and feature film of his story.

