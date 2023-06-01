Bluffton High School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new athletic facilities

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A few Bluffton High School athletic programs get some new digs. The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new wrestling/cheer room and athletic fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon.

The 2,800 square foot wrestling and cheer room and the 5,700 square foot athletic field house were funded from revenues from the Beaufort County School District bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2019.

The cheer and wrestling programs faced challenges and had limitations while practicing over the years but are now at the advantage with top-notch facilities that they can call their own.

This investment represents a commitment to an equal playing field for all sports at Bluffton High School.

