Change of Command Ceremony for the 3rd ID

FORT STEWART (WTOC) - Thursday morning’s ceremony marked a change of command at the 3rd Infantry Division as Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza passed along the post to Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie.

Maj. Gen. Costanza has served as commander of the division for the past two years, which includes overseeing the division’s most recent deployments to Europe to support the country’s NATO allies.

Fellow military leaders honored his service Thursday.

“What Charlie has done over the past two years is make sure that he took care of people and warfighting. If you look at everything that happened, everything that was accomplished, it goes back to him and CSM Fenderson. He would say it was all of those dogface soldiers, but it was him, and it started with those two,” 18th Airborne Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue said.

The now former commander addressed his soldiers.

“I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to serve with you the past two years and see the incredible things that you have done, not only for the division, but for our army. Thank you for your selfless service to this division,” Maj. Gen. Constanza said.

Now, taking command is Maj. Gen. Norrie. He brings 30 years of experience to the position, and he previously served at the Pentagon as the director of the Army’s People First Task Force. Norrie recognized the work of his predecessor and looked to the future.

“This team has achieved remarkable successes and added another distinguished chapter to the history books written by all former dogface soldiers. We’re excited to build on this legacy and continue the proud traditions of this division,” Maj. Gen. Norrie said.

Maj. Gen. Costanza is not retiring after Thursday. His next position is yet to be announced.

