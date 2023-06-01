Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

DeSantis making campaign stop in Beaufort County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Florida governor and Republican candidate for president, Ron DeSantis is out on the campaign trail embarking on a traditional three-day swing through key early nominating states for president.

The campaign tour brings him to South Carolina on Friday. He’ll be making a few stops in different counties, including Beaufort County.

According to his campaign website, he will be at the Okatie Ale House in Bluffton from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Connor Mathis
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island
‘It was a real nightmare:’ Savannah residents dealing with bat infestations
Dr. Denise Watts
New SCCPSS superintendent finalist named at news conference
Source: WTOC
Teenager injured in Rincon shooting

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster directs troops to the southern border.
Gov. Henry McMaster directs deployment of National Guard troops to southern border
FILE PHOTO - Shirley Sessions
Tybee mayor not running for re-election
Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Gov. McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced his White House bid at his alma mater in North Charleston Monday...
‘I choose freedom, hope, opportunity’: Tim Scott announces presidential bid