DeSantis making campaign stop in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Florida governor and Republican candidate for president, Ron DeSantis is out on the campaign trail embarking on a traditional three-day swing through key early nominating states for president.

The campaign tour brings him to South Carolina on Friday. He’ll be making a few stops in different counties, including Beaufort County.

According to his campaign website, he will be at the Okatie Ale House in Bluffton from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

