Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. We’ll look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s this afternoon. If you are trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 4-foot waves with a 10 to 15 knots wind out of the northeast. If you’re heading to the beach, wave highs will be around 1-2.

Throughout this morning, I’ll for gradual showers to build into areas south of I-16. These should push into Savannah by the early afternoon before they dissipate before sunset. We’ll look for more of a summer-like pattern setting back up throughout the rest of this week.

During this time, I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. I still expect our next cold front to push through before Sunday morning.

This will bring in more breezy winds and higher rain chances. Then, we’ll look for more scattered rain chances during the start of next week before high temps warm into the upper-80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.