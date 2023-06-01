Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. We’ll look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s this afternoon. If you are trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 4-foot waves with a 10 to 15 knots wind out of the northeast. If you’re heading to the beach, wave highs will be around 1-2.

Throughout this morning, I’ll for gradual showers to build into areas south of I-16. These should push into Savannah by the early afternoon before they dissipate before sunset. We’ll look for more of a summer-like pattern setting back up throughout the rest of this week.

During this time, I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. I still expect our next cold front to push through before Sunday morning.

This will bring in more breezy winds and higher rain chances. Then, we’ll look for more scattered rain chances during the start of next week before high temps warm into the upper-80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Connor Mathis
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island
‘It was a real nightmare:’ Savannah residents dealing with bat infestations
Dr. Denise Watts
New SCCPSS superintendent finalist named at news conference
Davon and Tavon Woods walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for foster kids.
Twins walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for kids in the foster care system

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 05-31-2023
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast