Former Savannah officer that shot man in 2022 makes court appearance for robbery charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former Savannah Police Department officer under investigation for the shooting and killing of Saudi Lee appeared in court Thursday on separate charges.

Ernest Ferguson made his appearance in Recorders Court via video conference. The former police officer was arrested in April on a robbery charge.

The judge in this case says he would be willing to grant bond if Ferguson can get into a treatment center.

Previous WTOC reports stated Ferguson told Savannah Police Internal Affairs he developed a drinking problem after his suspension for the shooting death of Lee in June 2022.

That Internal Affairs investigation happened in September 2022, when Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Liberty County.

Lee was shot and killed in Savannah in June 2022.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished their investigation into the shooting last August. The Chatham County District Attorney is still deciding whether Ferguson will face charges in Lee’s death.

Ferguson also faces charges in another separate case. He was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing from a jewelry store back in January.

