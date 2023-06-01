Sky Cams
Hurricane Expo on Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Saturday, WTOC will be teaming up with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Insurance Commission to host our annual Hurricane Expo!

We will be outside of the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will be educational seminars and giveaways.

You will also have the chance to win a free generator.

