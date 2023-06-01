Hurricane Expo on Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Saturday, WTOC will be teaming up with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Insurance Commission to host our annual Hurricane Expo!

We will be outside of the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will be educational seminars and giveaways.

You will also have the chance to win a free generator.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.