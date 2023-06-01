Hyundai donates to children’s hospital, SCAD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hyundai continues to expand in our area, they are spreading the wealth by donating to local causes.

Representatives of Hyundai were at the Children’s Memorial Hospital of Savannah. Hyundai’s donated $25,000 to the hospital’s Safe Kids Savannah program.

The program offers free car seat safety checks around the community, as well as offers training on how to properly install a car seat.

The program experts can also help new parents identify the best car seat to fit their needs.

The assistant chief nursing officer at children’s hospital, says the donation will help the program expand.

“Without this program and that funding we would not be able to make sure parents really know how to install car seats safely, if you think about it kids are in the car all the time. And some of our parents when they come, don’t have a car seat and now we’re able to provide a car seat to those families that are in need,” Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Heather Newsome said.

The new funds will help the program continue to provide free car seat checks, as well as provide car seats for families that need them.

The company’s Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $100,000 to the SCAD Museum of Art. The money will help the art museum expand its K-12 education programs.

SCAD says the money will support programs that encourage students to consider a career in the arts.

The foundation’s executive director says art helps students be creative thinkers and succeed in other areas of academics.

“We’re deeply dedicated to a global vision of progress for humanity, and making funding available for the arts is one of the many ways we do that,” Genesis Inspiration Foundation Executive Director John Guastaferro said.

Hyundai’s Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded more than $8 million in support of arts education programs nationwide.

