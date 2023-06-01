Knowing your evacuation zone in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane season begins Thursday and it’s important to start planning. This includes having an evacuation plan ready in case a hurricane heads our way.

Knowing what evacuation zone you’re in now could save you time down the line. Plus, it allows you to plan ahead for if an evacuation was necessary.

There are three evacuation zones:

Zone A, in the red, covers all areas of Chatham County east of Truman Parkway and the Vernon River.

Zone B, in gold, covers the area west of Truman Parkway but East of I-95.

Finally, the purple area, Zone C, covers Chatham County West of I-95.

* (CEMA)

Another thing to be aware of is evacuation routes. One of the main evacuation routes is I-16 heading west towards Macon.

If necessary, the Georgia Department of Transportation will enact contraflow - meaning that eastbound I-16 will be shut down, and traffic will flow westbound instead.

In years past, there have been two one-lane crossovers onto the Eastbound side of 16- but GDOT is working towards consolidating things into one, two-lane crossover, though they say they don’t believe it will be ready this hurricane season.

“It’s just going to give folks more opportunity to make a seamless transition to get into the contraflow process. It’s also going to bolster the emergency response, so emergency response, professionals and officials utilizing I-95, based on where the crossover is located, there’ll be no conflict. Those officials can actually get East, hop on 16, outside the crossover area, to safely get into the Savannah area as needed,” GDOT Communications Officer Kyle Collins said.

As far as this season goes, there will only be one one-lane crossover available in the event of a mandatory evacuation. The other one-lane crossover has been removed to make way for the I-16 median widening.

