The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mansion on Forsyth Park now has a new name - “Hotel Bardo Savannah.”

The property will include more than 140 rooms, a pool, bars, a ballroom and more. The resort will also include an Italian Restaurant called “Saint Bibiana” and cooking school which is scheduled to open in September.

“Left Lane” is the company leading the project.

The company will be on “Afternoon Break” at 3 p.m. on WTOC with more details about the project.

