Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed

Hotel Bardo Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah(Left Lane Development)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mansion on Forsyth Park now has a new name - “Hotel Bardo Savannah.”

The property will include more than 140 rooms, a pool, bars, a ballroom and more. The resort will also include an Italian Restaurant called “Saint Bibiana” and cooking school which is scheduled to open in September.

“Left Lane” is the company leading the project.

The company will be on “Afternoon Break” at 3 p.m. on WTOC with more details about the project.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Connor Mathis
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island
‘It was a real nightmare:’ Savannah residents dealing with bat infestations
Dr. Denise Watts
New SCCPSS superintendent finalist named at news conference
Davon and Tavon Woods walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for foster kids.
Twins walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for kids in the foster care system

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Teenager injured in Rincon shooting
THE News at 11
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Savannah, Georgia
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Kenneth Ray Wright
Opening statements begin in 2021 hit-and-run murder trial