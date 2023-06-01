McQueen’s Trial fully open six years after Hurricane Matthew

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A little gem is sparkling again six years since Hurricane Matthew tarnished it.

Large sections of McQueen’s Trail along Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski were washed away in 2016 and even more erosion occurred the next year from Hurricane Irma.

We learned a lot about long-term recovery from Hurricane Matthew. Days of power restoration, months of debris clean up and insurance waits. This is the longest Matthew recovery project to date.

The trail is built along the 1887 Savannah & Atlantic Railroad that used to take residents and visitors to and from Tybee.

Chatham County engineering had to rebuild large sections of the trail that required lengthy permit wait times due to protected coastal marshes. Just the location and the machinery needed were hinderances too.

“Pretty fast moving water; not an easy point to access with large pieces of equipment; and conditions that may require if you do assemble all that, you may have to disassemble it for certain weather conditions where you cannot leave very expensive equipment out there for long periods of time,” Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Holly Holdsworth said.

Her department is now in charge of the trail now the county engineers have finished their work.

