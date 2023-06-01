Students spend summer learning job skills with Hinesville youth program

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is often a time to have some fun in the sun and for students to take a break from school. But for one group of students in Hinesville, they’re spending the summer learning important job skills and it’s all made possible by the City of Hinesville government.

The City of Hinesville has hosted its Youth Enhancement Program for nearly 10 years. Organizers say it helps high schoolers learn important skills for their future careers.

Thirty-one students have signed up for this summer’s program, and it’s the largest group they’ve ever had. Local businesses have partnered with the city to provide a look into how they operate.

Students also learn important life skills, like resume building and appropriate social media use. The program takes students through the whole job process, from an application and interviews to onboarding and orientation.

Organizers say they hope students will take these skills with them far beyond high school.

“It’s important from the City of Hinesville’s stance that we give back to our youth and that we prepare them for where they’re going in the future. We hope this program is a part of that, and that all of our students are successful,” Hinesville Human Resources Director Holly Fields said.

This week was the first week of the six-week long program.

