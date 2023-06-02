Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Area Transit celebrates new service coming to Garden City

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday morning to celebrate a new service expansion in Garden City.

“It’s the mission of CAT being accomplished in real time. This was one of the first projects I hear about when I came to CAT a year ago, was that Garden City had been waiting and waiting for some service expansion,” CAT Executive Director Faye Dimassimo said.

CAT officially kicked off their service expansion in Garden City. As part of the service expansion, CAT is opening new stops along highway 21.

There will be six new ADA accessible stops, and five new shelters. These shelters will include a bench, trash can, and feature solar lighting.

Garden City City Manager, Scott Robider, said this expansion was crucial for their community.

“Garden City is socially, economically challenged, and so having access to proper transportation for our citizens is vitally important,” Robider said.

The stops will be operational starting Monday, June 5.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80 in Effingham County
DaMarion Mapp
Teenager arrested after shooting in Rincon
Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Savannah, Georgia
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah
The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed

Latest News

Construction to start on bridge in Bulloch Co. after high-speed crash caused damage
Rincon City Hall
Rincon city manager suspended after council vote
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
Tropical Storm Arlene
Tropical Storm Arlene becomes first named storm of 2023 hurricane season