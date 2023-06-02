Chatham Area Transit celebrates new service coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday morning to celebrate a new service expansion in Garden City.

“It’s the mission of CAT being accomplished in real time. This was one of the first projects I hear about when I came to CAT a year ago, was that Garden City had been waiting and waiting for some service expansion,” CAT Executive Director Faye Dimassimo said.

CAT officially kicked off their service expansion in Garden City. As part of the service expansion, CAT is opening new stops along highway 21.

There will be six new ADA accessible stops, and five new shelters. These shelters will include a bench, trash can, and feature solar lighting.

Garden City City Manager, Scott Robider, said this expansion was crucial for their community.

“Garden City is socially, economically challenged, and so having access to proper transportation for our citizens is vitally important,” Robider said.

The stops will be operational starting Monday, June 5.

