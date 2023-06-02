City of Savannah offering energy-efficiency community workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability has added additional community workshops about free energy-efficiency programs for income-qualified Georgia Power customers.
The programs offers minor upgrades to homes to help lower monthly energy bills.
At the workshops, residents can get assistance applying for the programs. All they need to do is a bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill.
Those that are income-qualified and 65 years and older can also get help applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.
Below is a list of the workshops coming up:
Forest City Library
- Monday, June 5
- 5:30 – 6:30 pm
- 1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
- Thursday, June 8
- 6 – 7 pm
- 328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Tuesday June 13th
- 12 pm – 1 pm
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Thursday June 15th
- 5:30-6:30 pm
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship
- Monday, June 26
- 6 – 7 pm
- 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406
Mosaic Church
- Tuesday, June 27
- 6-7 pm
- 7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Crusader Center
- Monday July 7th
- 6-7 pm
- 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
