City of Savannah offering energy-efficiency community workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability has added additional community workshops about free energy-efficiency programs for income-qualified Georgia Power customers.

The programs offers minor upgrades to homes to help lower monthly energy bills.

At the workshops, residents can get assistance applying for the programs. All they need to do is a bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill.

Those that are income-qualified and 65 years and older can also get help applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.

Below is a list of the workshops coming up:

Forest City Library

Monday, June 5

5:30 – 6:30 pm

1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Greater Friendship Baptist Church

Thursday, June 8

6 – 7 pm

328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Tuesday June 13th

12 pm – 1 pm

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Thursday June 15th

5:30-6:30 pm

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

Monday, June 26

6 – 7 pm

425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406

Mosaic Church

Tuesday, June 27

6-7 pm

7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Crusader Center

Monday July 7th

6-7 pm

81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.