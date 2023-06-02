Construction to start on bridge in Bulloch Co. after high-speed crash caused damage

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic on a busy Bulloch County road will be slowed for the next two weeks, particularly across one bridge in a remote area.

Spend just a few minutes here on Pulaski Road near the Candler County line and you’ll know how many people use this road. Over the next few weeks, it will alternate between being the quickest way to get between Statesboro and Metter - and not the quickest.

Cars zip across the three bridges from both directions now. Starting Monday, it will be only one lane at a time. A high-speed chase in August ended with a car hitting the concrete rail and flipping into the creek.

The county has had caution barrels here ever since.

“It has to be repaired because you don’t want someone going off the side and getting hurt,” neighbor Lisa Whitlock said.

Construction crews will alternate traffic from one direction then the other. County leaders want drivers to beware.

“We want to get the word out so people can plan for traveling in that area and plan their route. You could expect to sit in traffic for a few minutes,” County Engineer Brad Deal said.

He figures some people will pick an alternate route - like Highway 46. It might mean more miles, but a faster drive. Lisa says she hopes they can get it fixed as quickly as possible because....

“It’s probably going to add another 15, maybe 30 minutes on my travel to the interstate...which I do 3-5 days a week,” Whitlock said.

They hope to have this repaired within two weeks, weather permitting.

