Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee, going out on top after up-and-down spelling career

Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Soft-spoken but brimming with confidence, Dev Shah asked precise questions about obscure Greek roots, rushed through his second-to-last word and rolled to the Scripps National Spelling Bee title Thursday night.

Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn’t make it out of his regional bee last year. He got through his highly competitive regional this year for his third and final try at the national title, and he ended up holding the trophy over his head as confetti fell.

His winning word was “psammophile,” a layup for a speller of his caliber.

“Psammo meaning sand, Greek?” he asked. “Phile, meaning love, Greek?”

He soaked up the moment by asking for the word to be used in a sentence, something he described a day earlier as a stalling tactic. Then he put his hands over his face as he was declared the winner.

Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up.

___

Ben Nuckols has covered the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2012. Follow him at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Connor Mathis
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island
‘It was a real nightmare:’ Savannah residents dealing with bat infestations
Dr. Denise Watts
New SCCPSS superintendent finalist named at news conference
DaMarion Mapp
Teenager arrested after shooting in Rincon

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in crash, Highway 80 closed from Meldrim road to Highway 17
A beloved therapy dog is now home safe after being lost in the woods for days.
Beloved therapy dog found in woods after missing for days: ‘It’s a miracle’
Source: WTOC
Westbound President Street at Truman Parkway closed due to crash
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal