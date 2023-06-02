Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures o be in the mid to lower-60s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures o be in the mid to lower-60s for most. We’ll continue to track patchy fog chances through mid-morning.

Then, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s. If you plan on heading out to the beach today, I’ll look for low rip currents, 2 to 3-foot waves, and a high UV index.

During this time, highs on the coast should be closer to 80 degrees. If you have outdoor plans today, be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. We’ll only look for slight rain seas breeze and relatively rain chances around the coast during the mid-afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, we got our next cold front moving into the area. This should lead to higher pop-up rain for areas south of I-16. However, everyone will have a small chance of rain as this front pushes through.

We should see more of these chances Sunday morning before cooler and breezy winds move in that afternoon. Luckily temperatures rebound quickly. I’ll look for beautiful weather Monday with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s.

Then, more daily rain chances come back by mid-week as high warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaMarion Mapp
Teenager arrested after shooting in Rincon
Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Savannah, Georgia
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah
The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer

Latest News

Hurricane Expo on Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall
Dave's 6pm Forecast
THE News at 4:30
Jamie's Live Forecast
McQueen’s Trail fully open six years after Hurricane Matthew