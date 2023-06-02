Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures o be in the mid to lower-60s for most. We’ll continue to track patchy fog chances through mid-morning.

Then, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s. If you plan on heading out to the beach today, I’ll look for low rip currents, 2 to 3-foot waves, and a high UV index.

During this time, highs on the coast should be closer to 80 degrees. If you have outdoor plans today, be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. We’ll only look for slight rain seas breeze and relatively rain chances around the coast during the mid-afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, we got our next cold front moving into the area. This should lead to higher pop-up rain for areas south of I-16. However, everyone will have a small chance of rain as this front pushes through.

We should see more of these chances Sunday morning before cooler and breezy winds move in that afternoon. Luckily temperatures rebound quickly. I’ll look for beautiful weather Monday with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s.

Then, more daily rain chances come back by mid-week as high warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.