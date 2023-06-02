Sky Cams
Motorcyclist dies in crash, Highway 80 closed from Meldrim road to Highway 17

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Highway 80, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was traveling on Highway 80 near Meldrim Road when he tried to pass an 18-wheeler.

The motorcyclist crashed head on into another vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Passengers in the car are being treated at the hospital.

Highway 80 is currently closed from Meldrim Road to Highway 17, according to the Effingham County EMA.

They say the road will be closed several hours and ask for everyone to avoid the area if possible. Detours are being set up.

