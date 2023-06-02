Homeless relief effort planned for Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro woman will host a giveaway Saturday for the homeless.

It’s part of the Ogobest Jamar Foundation. While the group often focuses on relief efforts to their native Nigeria, they also help homeless camps in Statesboro and Savannah.

The organizer says they’ll have a meal, groceries, clothing and more on Saturday.

“We give them clothes. We give them encouragement. We encourage them. Then we feed them. The food and drink are all free of charge,” organizer Ogochukwu Agurd said.

It happens on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Wisdom Tire & Brakes on Northside Drive in Statesboro.

