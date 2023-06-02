Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Homeless relief effort planned for Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro woman will host a giveaway Saturday for the homeless.

It’s part of the Ogobest Jamar Foundation. While the group often focuses on relief efforts to their native Nigeria, they also help homeless camps in Statesboro and Savannah.

The organizer says they’ll have a meal, groceries, clothing and more on Saturday.

“We give them clothes. We give them encouragement. We encourage them. Then we feed them. The food and drink are all free of charge,” organizer Ogochukwu Agurd said.

It happens on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Wisdom Tire & Brakes on Northside Drive in Statesboro.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80 in Effingham County
DaMarion Mapp
Teenager arrested after shooting in Rincon
Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Savannah, Georgia
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah
The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed

Latest News

Victims of gun violence remembered at Forsyth Park
Victims of gun violence remembered at Forsyth Park
City of Savannah
City of Savannah offering energy-efficiency community workshops
Hurricane Expo on Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall
Hyundai donates to children’s hospital, SCAD