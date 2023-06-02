Sky Cams
Missing Lady’s Island man found safe, unharmed

Robert Bergmann
Robert Bergmann(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man.

Family members reported Robert Bergmann, of Lady’s Island, missing on June 2 at 10 a.m. They told deputies that they had last seen or spoke with him on Thursday, June 1.

Due to medical conditions, there is concern for his well-being and safety. Bergmann may be driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, dark green in color, with SC tag: PIASIA.

Anyone with information on Bergmann’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

