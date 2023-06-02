Sky Cams
Man that hit pedestrian during high-speed chase found guilty of murder

Kenneth Wright
Kenneth Wright(WTOC)
By Max Diekneite
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was found guilty in a 2021 murder case involving a taser, a high-speed chase with a state trooper and a deadly hit-and-run.

Kenneth Wright, 37, was found guilty on nine counts, including felony murder and homicide by vehicle after he ran over a pedestrian during a high-speed chase with police in June of 2021, killing 56-year-old Stephen Milton.

Much of the trial centered around the trooper’s behavior. Mainly, whether he used excessive force, and if he followed state pursuit policy.

It started when troopers tried to pull Wright over for speeding on West Bay Street. They suspected he was high on marijuana.

That’s when they said Wright resisted arrest, tried to steal the trooper’s taser and drove off.

The prosecution claims Wright was going more than 100 miles-per-hour through red lights and stop signs, and that he got away after the trooper’s car caught fire.

Wright then slammed into Milton at the intersection of MLK and 38th Street. The defense argues, the trooper used excessive force, forcing Wright to run for his life.

But prosecutors told a much different story. They said Wright put the trooper’s life in danger and fled without reason, ultimately killing an innocent pedestrian.

Another wrinkle in this murder trial. Friday morning, Wright’s defense team claimed he was moved from his cell at the Chatham County Jail on Thursday night and that his legal papers were taken away from him and that he was not allowed to shower before court.

A public information officer with the Chatham County Jail said, in part, “...During inmate Kenneth Wright’s court appearance, he underwent a classification relocation, resulting in his transfer from one housing unit to another. As part of this process, Mr. Wright’s belongings were packed and securely stored. Upon his return from court, his belongings were returned to him.”

The jail also said that inmates are not allowed to shower right before leaving for court citing safety concerns.

Wright will be sentenced next week.

