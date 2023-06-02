Sky Cams
Ogeechee Riverkeeper announces updated management plan for Vernon River

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new plan to keep the Vernon River watershed clean.

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper group and several government partners recently adopted an updated management plan.

It calls for the restoration of waterways in the Vernon River Basin so that it can be delisted as an impaired waterbody.

The plan also aims to lower to amount of pollution in the water.

Group members say it’s important to monitor the Vernon since it gets a lot of stormwater leaving Savannah.

“Contaminants in our environment affect our quality of life, human health, how we recreate on the river. Everyone should be concerned about pollution because it affects all of us in multiple ways,” said Damon Mullis, the executive director for the Ogeechee Riverkeeper.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division lists the Vernon as an impaired river.

Ogeechee Riverkeeper says the updated plan will act as a guide for next steps to improving water quality.

