Rincon city manager suspended after council vote
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon city manager has been suspended after a vote by the city council.
Rincon Mayor Ken Lee confirmed to WTOC that city manager, Jonathan Lynn, was suspended after a 5-2 vote in a special council meeting on Thursday night. The vote was 5-2.
Lee said he couldn’t give a reason for the suspension because Lynn can appeal. He said Lynn has five days to appeal and after that, the city council has 30 days to schedule a public hearing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
