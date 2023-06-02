Rincon city manager suspended after council vote

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon city manager has been suspended after a vote by the city council.

Rincon Mayor Ken Lee confirmed to WTOC that city manager, Jonathan Lynn, was suspended after a 5-2 vote in a special council meeting on Thursday night. The vote was 5-2.

Lee said he couldn’t give a reason for the suspension because Lynn can appeal. He said Lynn has five days to appeal and after that, the city council has 30 days to schedule a public hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

