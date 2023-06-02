Sky Cams
Rincon city manager suspended after council vote

Rincon City Hall
Rincon City Hall(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon city manager has been suspended after a vote by the city council.

Rincon Mayor Ken Lee confirmed to WTOC that city manager, Jonathan Lynn, was suspended after a 5-2 vote in a special council meeting on Thursday night. The vote was 5-2.

Lee said he couldn’t give a reason for the suspension because Lynn can appeal. He said Lynn has five days to appeal and after that, the city council has 30 days to schedule a public hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

