The story behind Paul Anderson Youth Home

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In Vidalia, you can find a home whose halls thousands of young men have walked through looking to turn their lives around for the better. One of the co-founders of the home had quite an impressive history with athletics. He was called the world’s strongest man in the 1950s. Our Michaela Romero sits down with his widow who shares why they wanted to give young men an alternative to juvenile and adult correctional programs.

“These are medals he won all over the world. But mainly these were from the middle east that’s when he beat the Russians and then he went over to Iran and Iraq and lifted there. He was a big man.”

Glenda Anderson Leonard, the widow of Paul Anderson and co-founder of the Paul Anderson Youth Home saID along with his size, Paul Anderson was an impressive man.

“This is a 50-pound weight and he would lift them like this with his little finger.”

She recalled the moment she was introduced to him.

" I was a senior in high school my uncle had passed away and I went to a boarding school 18 miles from Toccoa, and he was there attending the funeral and he was there. I recognized him, but we didn’t know each other. And when I graduated a month later, my daddy said Paul Anderson has asked me if he could take you out.”

And from then on, their love story was history.

Throughout their relationship, she said she quickly learned that there was more to Anderson than his size and strength.

Along with lifting heavy things, he also had a lot of faith.

“At the Olympics he almost lost because he was ill. They expected him to just roll right in and lift more than anybody else. He had a fever of 104 degrees, and they did not want him to lift . He made a deal with the lord on the 3rd lift. If he would help him get the weight over his head, he would give him his life.”

And that is how Paul took home the Gold Medal at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

Glenda said after that, Paul quickly started looking for his calling. But deep in his heart, he knew he could help transform the lives of troubled boys.

“It was kind of a thing that we just kind of rolled into. We came down here to do a promotional for Piggly wiggly southern, they were opening a new store. We mentioned it to a Sherriff, that’s what we were interested in, and things just developed quickly, and took our first children in a motel room.

Those were just the first steps that have now led to over 6 decades of helping over a thousand young boys turn into men.

Glenda said although times have changed, the goal still stays the same, which is to transform their broken lives through a process of recovery, restoration, and redemption.

“We umm, built our first cottage and we still had boys upstairs and boys in the cottage. But we could not stay in this house without using it as a boys’ home, so we built other cottages. And this is where we live. We have lived here in the same room since we brought out our first children here, so it’s been a journey.

