Tropical Storm Arlene becomes first named storm of 2023 hurricane season

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On the second day of hurricane season, we have the first named storm in the tropics.

Tropical Depression 2 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene on Friday afternoon.

Arlene is in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the forecast does not have any impact on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Fort Myers, Florida. It’s moving south at about 5 mph (7 kph).

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.

