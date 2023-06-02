Youth home in Vidalia helps troubled young men get their lives on the right track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Morning Break we showed you the history of the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a place in Vidalia where troubled young men can go to get their lives on the right track. Now, our Michaela Romero takes us into the home and shows us how they help shape boys into young men.

Betty Burris, the Executive Director of the Paul Anderson Youth Home is driving around the 50-acre land in Vidalia where young boys have the opportunity to turn their lives around for the better.

“Paul Anderson Youth Home is a Christian rehabilitation center for young men ages 16- 21. They come here because they have made some bad decisions in their life, They have had behavior problems,an they sometimes come here through court orders or there is private placement with their parents. their parents see they need help and they send them to us.”

She said it’s a place where they teach young boys structure.

“They get up at 6 o’clock in the morning they run a mile. They have breakfast at 7. They have morning jobs that they are assigned to do to clean the cottage clean the kitchen and at 8:30 they go to Bible study and then at 9:30 they break out into classes individual or online classes.”

She said they do that every day.

Afterward, they eat lunch and do other tasks like yard work and weightlifting until dinner time.

On average each boy will stay 15- 18 months, but depending on their progress and situation they can stay shorter or longer.

For example, her own husband, Eddy Burris spent his teen years at the home.

“My parents were alcoholics, my mom walked out when I was about three. My dad didn’t take responsibility and my grandparents raised me until I was 13 then I came to Paul Anderson Youth Home and I was here until I was 19,” said Eddy Burris.

He said he holds this place close to his heart.

“They taught me the values of life, values of giving, values of helping others and learning about Jesus Christ.”

And that is why he mentors the boys today.

“I do know the ins and outs, I’m not perfect dealing with them sometimes but I do know the ins and outs”

And no matter what, they say these boys will always have a family to come back to.

“We become really attached, we look at them as family members. That’s the beauty of this program, it’s really family oriented. We all have meals together we play together we have a good time. So, they have security in knowing that they are loved when they are here.”

