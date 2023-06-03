Chatham county annual Hurricane Expo underway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC joined up with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency Saturday for our annual hurricane expo at the Ogelthorpe mall.

”A fun environment to learn and engage with a lot of different vendors,” Chelsea Sawyer, Emergency Preparedness Manager said.

Or as the state insurance commissioner will tell you.

“It’s like Christmas”

CEMA and our First Alert Weather team joining forces to give away hurricane emergency kits as prizes.

While all kinds of organizations give away key things to know for the summer.

“It’s a great way to come and have an informal conversation with some really smart folks who can talk to you and explain the complexities of insurance,” John King said.

The county’s emergency management crew set clear goals for the hundreds that showed out.

“We want people to come away with an idea of how to create a family emergency plan and the importance of preparing for evacuations ahead of time.”

As far as what the first alert weather team is hoping you know during this season.

“We want to make sure that you know that we are here for you. We are going to be giving the information as we know it. We live in this community, we want to make sure that our family and your family is safe and prepared so by doing that we’re going to give you the most accurate and up to date information,” Chief Meteorologist Dave Turley said.

If you missed the expo this don’t worry. Our Hurricane season special “Ahead of The Storm” is now streaming on WTOC+ and is full of the information you need to know to be prepared for the months ahead.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.