The Congaree Global Golf Initiative provides an invaluable experience for prep golfers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since 2017, the Congaree Global Golf Initiative has helped prep golfers achieve their dreams both on the golf course and in the classroom.

The mission of the CGGI is to provide underserved and well-deserving high school students who aspire to play collegiate golf access to the highest level of athletic coaching and academic tools to enhance their opportunities for success.

The 2023 class is the CGGI’s largest yet, with 43 participants from around the world. This year’s class includes a rising junior from Savannah, Madi Saxton.

“Every part of my game has picked up something new and I’ve really learned how to manage myself on the course. It has provided academic help and I have gained information on how to get myself recruited by colleges. I didn’t have any expectations, but this has been such an incredible and amazing experience,” Saxton said.

Of the 75 high school graduates that have been through the program since 2017, 73 have gone on to college. The two that didn’t - are playing golf professionally.

