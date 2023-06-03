Jamie’s Saturday WX Forecast 06-03-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Expect isolated and widely scattered storms in the afternoon through about 7pm as we’ve warmed to 88° in Vidalia and 83° in Savannah; that combined with a fairly fast moving cold front to our north is producing the storms. The cold front should slide through overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll be dry by 7/8pm.

Clouds should thin out for a time near 8:27pm sunset and overnight, which could give us a nice view of the full strawberry moon that rises at 8:22pm. Dry conditions will prevail overnight.

Daybreak Sunday mostly cloudy 67° and the cold front should be near the Altamaha River. It’ll remain mostly cloudy throughout the day for many of us with highs near 81° and a 20% chance of a shower especially near the front as it pushes south. Gusty NE winds especially at the beaches gusting close to 30mph; highs there near 76°

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry 61/84 with some middle 50s in the morning from Bluffton to Ridgeland and Guyton to Statesboro.

Tuesday: 63/89 Mostly sunny and dry; a little cooler at the beaches.

Wednesday: 65/89 mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of showers and storms as another cold front tries to move through the southeast.

I think that front will become stationary through Friday giving us a better chance of afternoon rainstorms through Friday.

MARINE: **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON TONIGHT** Tonight...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with 25 kt gusts, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt, seas 4-6 ft building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Monday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 4 to 6 ft.

RIP CURRENTS: A Moderate risk of rip currents is in effect for all of our beaches on Sunday. It’s not out of the question this risk may need to be raised if winds/seas are higher than expected. The risk of rip currents persist on Monday.

TIDES will be running higher with with the moon with some saltwater flooding possible along the backside of Tybee Island and Fripp Island and in parts of Darien along Darien Creek. Doesn’t look major but don’t be surprised if you see coastal flood advisories.

TROPICS: Arlene has been downgraded to a post tropical cyclone. Southern Florida can still see some heavy rain from this system.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

