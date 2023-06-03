Multiple agencies responding to fire at Republic Sanitation Services

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple agencies are helping put out a fire in Port Wentworth that started 20 hours ago.

The fire is close to the entrance of the landfill and in addition to loose trash that burned, so did a building that was housing that trash.

The issue has been the scale of the fire there’s so much trash compacted into one area that to put out residual hot spots, fire crews are having to work through the tons garbage section by section.

”It’s just a tedious process. Most of the garbage, is what it is, there was a fire throughout the building, and really the only way to deal with it is to get machinery, take it out one bucket at a time, put water on it one bucket at a time, and keep going from there,” Chief Lance Moore said.

Port Wentworth Fire has been assisted by Effingham County Fire, Garden City Fire, and Pooler Fire to put the flames out and now to wet down the garbage, section by section.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is worth noting that this follows another fire that Chief Moore says was in the same area earlier this month.

He expects crews to be able to wrap up around 8:00 p.m. almost 24 hours after the fire started.

