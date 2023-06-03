Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

