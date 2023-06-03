Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rep. Gilliard host 6th annual Georgia Economic Empowerment Summit

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosted the 6th annual Georgia Economic Empowerment Summit Friday.

The free event feature workshops to highlight services the state offers, information on how to establish business credit, buying a home and more topics.

There was also casting for the film “Juror 2″

Representative Gilliard explained why hosting this summit is so important for the community.

“You know people don’t understand all that the state offers so to bring those participants from different departments from the state here is a plus and also to engage them in the opportunities in film - we’re number two in feature film in the nation.”

Everyone who got a vaccine also received a $50 cash voucher!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 80 in Effingham County
DaMarion Mapp
Teenager arrested after shooting in Rincon
Tybee rental business forced to close when property is sold
Savannah, Georgia
New report from Georgia Southern University shows slowing economy in Savannah
Hotel Bardo Savannah
The Mansion on Forsyth Park has been renamed

Latest News

*
Homeless relief effort planned for Statesboro
Victims of gun violence remembered at Forsyth Park
Victims of gun violence remembered at Forsyth Park
City of Savannah
City of Savannah offering energy-efficiency community workshops
Hurricane Expo on Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall