Rep. Gilliard host 6th annual Georgia Economic Empowerment Summit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosted the 6th annual Georgia Economic Empowerment Summit Friday.

The free event feature workshops to highlight services the state offers, information on how to establish business credit, buying a home and more topics.

There was also casting for the film “Juror 2″

Representative Gilliard explained why hosting this summit is so important for the community.

“You know people don’t understand all that the state offers so to bring those participants from different departments from the state here is a plus and also to engage them in the opportunities in film - we’re number two in feature film in the nation.”

Everyone who got a vaccine also received a $50 cash voucher!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.