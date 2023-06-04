Beaufort City Attorney Bill Harvey to step down

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s City Attorney Bill Harvey is stepping down from his role after 36 years.

Officials say he is stepping down to focus on the other areas of his practice and the continued success of his law firm.

City officials will begin the search for a new attorney as soon as possible. The method of search will be through a formal request for proposals procurement process.

The proposals received will be evaluated by City Council prior to selecting a new city attorney.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.