Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One driver has been arrested after a being involved in a pursuit with the Georgia State Patrol on Saturday night.

According to GSP, around 9:26 p.m., troopers in the area of State Route 204 and Veterans Memorial Parkway clocked a Dodge Challenger traveling 88 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. They say that as they were catching up to the car, the car started to speed up, eventually to 134 miles per hour.

GSP says that the car didn’t pull over for the troopers, causing a pursuit to start. They say the car drove recklessly on Harry Truman Parkway North and President Street before merging onto Harry Truman Parkway South. Troopers carried out a PIT maneuver in the area of Harry Truman Parkway South and the Eisenhower Drive entrance ramp. They say that the driver of the Challenger lost control of the car, before it came to a stop.

The driver was then arrested without incident.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.