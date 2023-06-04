I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers if you head to work in Savannah from Pooler or Port Wentworth your Monday morning commute will look a little different.

The Georgia Department of Transportation opened up the new I-95 South/I-16 East wind turbine ramp over the weekend so you’ll need to pay extra attention on your drive.

”I noticed that everybody was exiting off the exit that stated ‘Savannah/Macon’, and I kept going because I knew the next exit was where I would exit,” Savannah Area Driver Wanda Sims said

That is where she used to exit.

Sims says she was driving into Savannah this morning, as she does every Sunday, but this time.. the commute took a little longer.

”I got to the exit, I arrived there, it was already blocked off. So it caused me to go down to the Pembroke exit, and it took me 30 minutes out of my way just to get to church this morning.”

Sims found out the hard way about the new wind turbine ramp from I-95 South to I-16 East.

The new exit replaces the old “clover leaf” style exit.

It safer, GDOT officials say, but it requires drivers to make a decision to exit much sooner- much like when the other wind turbine bridge at 16 west and 95 south opened.

”Having both these in service, this is kind of what we’ve been advertising as a unique solution for this interchange. It’s only going to make things much better, but it will take adjustment for a few days since it is brand new,” Kyle Collins said.

Collins says something big to remember is that it might take a few days for GPS apps to update.

”We’re doing our best to get those kind of ready to go to showcase this new operation, but as often does occur, some of the services might take a few days to update. There’ll be plenty of mounted signage and digital signage.”

Overall Collins says to pay extra attention during the morning commute and drive safely.

